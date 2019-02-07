The Bucks completely dominated the Wizards on Wednesday.

Milwaukee scored 50 points in the first quarter and 85 in the first half in a 148-129 win over Washington. Giannis Antetokounmpo was simply fantastic, scoring 43 points on 17-of-21 shooting in the victory.

MVP caliber performance for the Greek Freak: 43 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 81% FG | 31 MIN#FearTheDeer | #Giannis pic.twitter.com/4Ou5nFRKwZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 7, 2019

The Bucks shot well as a team finishing 56 of 93 from the field (60.2 percent) and 19 of 30 from the 3-point line (63 percent).

“Obviously we shot the ball really well,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game, via the Green Bay Press Gazette. “But then there was mixing in getting to the basket. Just kind of the normal stuff. I think we were playing pretty fast, a lot of possessions. They were scoring, too. It was like an ABA game or something.”

As rough of a night as it was defensively for the Wizards, it was an exciting one off the court. The team orchestrated several trades to hopefully help it as it fights for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards reportedly acquired Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis from the Bulls for Otto Porter Jr. and then dealt Markieff Morris to the Pelicans for Wesley Johnson. The second move got the team under the luxury tax for the 2019-20 season.

Washington has also checked in with the Grizzlies in hopes of making a deal for Mike Conley or Marc Gasol, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Studs of the Night

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tallied his eighth triple-double of the calendar year with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 135-130 loss to the Nets.

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic also had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 99-93 win over the Hornets. Dallas also reportedly traded Harrison Barnes to the Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.

Pelicans forward Julius Randle scored 31 points and added seven rebounds off the bench in a 125-120 win over the Bulls.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the Warriors 141-102 win over the Spurs.

Dud of the Night

It’s never a good thing when a player has as many turnovers as shot attempts, but that’s what Jamal Crawford (0-for-3 shooting with three turnovers) did in the Suns’ 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Highlight

We’re pretty sure this is what “announcing one’s presence with authority” means. Rockets forward Kenneth Faried sent this Buddy Hield layup attempt into last week.

🖐 Faried protects the paint 🖐 pic.twitter.com/YUDU8mQWdf — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2019

What’s Next

Lakers (27-27) at Celtics (35-19) 8 p.m. ET — The trade deadline will be over, so the Lakers may finally have a moment to relax. Or not. The Celtics have won 10 of their last 11 games and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.