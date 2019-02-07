“So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right?” James captioned a video of Barnes on Instagram.

LeBron James wants the “narrative” around player movement to change.

The Mavericks agreed to send forward Harrison Barnes to the Kings in the middle of their matchup against the Hornets on Wednesday. The 26-year-old forward was subbed out and remained on Dallas’ bench for a short time before heading back to the locker room after he was informed of the move.

Think someone just told Harrison Barnes he got traded pic.twitter.com/QlZstU2QA6 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2019

James, the Lakers star, discussed the mid-game trade on Instagram later Wednesday.

“So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right?” James captioned a video of Barnes. “Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea. I’m not knocking who traded him because it’s a business and you have to do what you feel what’s best.

“But I just want this narrative to start to get REAL/CHANGE and not when a player wants to be traded or leaves a Franchise that he’s a selfish/ungrateful player but when they trade you, release, waive, cut etc etc it’s best for them! I’m ok with both honestly, truly am.”

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis appeared to “like” James’ post. The star will not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded, agent Rich Paul told ESPN in late January. The Lakers have reportedly been trying to acquire him before Thursday’s deadline.

LeBron James took to IG tonight to point out the hypocrisy of teams trading players vs. players requesting trades, and take a look at who liked his post: Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/MACLJANyaA — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2019

The Kings received forwards Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph from Dallas in exchange for Barnes, who is averaging 17.8 points this season.

James signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract with the Lakers this summer. He’s tallying 26.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his first season in Los Angeles.