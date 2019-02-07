Durant is rumored to be considering signing with New York in free agency after the 2018-19 season concludes.

Kevin Durant has not been speaking to the media.

The Warriors star has not spoken to reporters since the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis and other pieces to the Mavericks on Feb. 1. Steve Kerr told the media to “give him some space” ahead of Golden State’s matchup with the Spurs on Wednesday.

Steve Kerr on why Kevin Durant has been radio silent with local media since Knicks trade pic.twitter.com/BEPVRMV1Ti — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 7, 2019

“We all have things that go on in our life. … Sometimes you just want to curl up and you know, most of us of us are allowed to do that,” Kerr said. “But not in the NBA. Kevin has been unbelievable with the media since he’s been here. He’s always accountable and here. So he just doesn’t feel like talking right now.

He is averaging 27.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

“We’re functioning as a team, we’re doing our thing, we’re playing, he’s coming in and competing and working at practice,” Kerr said.

Golden State’s 37-15 record is the best mark in the Western Conference. It has won three NBA championships in the last four seasons.