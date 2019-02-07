The Pacers selected Holiday out of UCLA with the 23rd pick in the 2018 draft.

The Pacers could be looking to move one of their guards.

Indiana is exploring moving rookie Aaron Holiday before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star, which cites unidentified league sources.

The 22-year-old is aware he could be traded this week, the report says.

Holiday has averaged 5.7 points and 1.5 assists in 11.5 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Pacers entered play Wednesday in fourth place of the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-19 record.

Indiana star Victor Oladipo suffered a ruptured quad tendon in late January and will miss the rest of the season.