Porter has averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 29 minutes per game this season.

Otto Porter Jr. is heading to Chicago.

The Wizards have agreed to send the 25-year-old forward to the Bulls, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. Washington will receive forwards Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis, along with a second-round pick, in the deal.

The Washington Wizards are sending Otto Porter to the Chicago Bulls for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said in late January the team was “not trading” Porter. But, star guard John Wall ruptured his left Achilles tendon earlier this week while recovering from a December heel surgery. He’s expected to be out for most of next season.

Porter has averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 29 minutes per game this season. He has shot 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

Porter has two seasons — which includes a player option in 2020-21 — remaining on the four-year, $104 million contract he signed in July 2017.

Parker has been in and out of the Bulls’ rotation recently and the team had reportedly been looking to move him. The fifth-year veteran signed a one-year, $20 million deal with the Bulls this summer. The contract also includes a $20 million team option for next season.

Portis had spent all four of his NBA seasons with the Bulls. He’s tallying career highs in points (14.1) and rebounds (7.3) per game in 2018-19.