The Lakers appear to be nearing a deal for a wing.

Los Angeles is close to acquiring Reggie Bullock from the Pistons, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. Detroit would receive guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a draft pick in the deal.

The Los Angles Lakers are poised to make a trade…just not that trade. According to a league source, Lakers are close to acquiring Reggie Bullock from the Pistons for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) February 6, 2019

Bullock is averaging a career-high 12 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game for the Pistons this season. He’s shooting 41 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3-point range.

Bullock has also played for the Clippers and Suns during his six NBA seasons. He’s a career 39.6 percent shooter from behind the arc.

Meanwhile, the Lakers selected Mykhailiuk in the second round of the 2018 draft. He’s tallied 3.2 points per game in limited minutes for the team as a rookie.

The Lakers had been discussing trading for Pelicans star Anthony Davis, but those negotiations reportedly stalled Tuesday. They’ve also been linked to Bulls forward Jabari Parker.

Los Angeles dropped to 27-27 this season when it fell to the Pacers in Indiana on Tuesday.