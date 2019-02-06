Lakers F Michael Beasley addresses reported incident with coach Luke Walton

The Lakers forward was said to have been involved in a heated exchange with Walton after the team’s loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Michael Beasley isn’t pleased about reports regarding his confrontation with Luke Walton.

The forward was said to have been involved in a heated exchange with Walton after the Lakers’ loss to the Warriors on Saturday. Beasley released a statement to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday addressing the incident.

“This past Saturday after the Warriors game, Coach Walton and our team had a conversation after a tough loss. Despite reports to the contrary, there was nothing physical between Coach Walton, me, or any other teammate,” Beasley said in the statement. “I’ve sat back in the past when stories have been twisted and misreported, but I won’t do that this time.

“I respect Luke and I respect this team. We are trying to win a championship together.”

Los Angeles was without superstar LeBron James against Golden State, who sat out due to load management. He returned from a groin strain, which caused him to miss 17 games, in the Lakers’ overtime win over the Clippers on Jan. 31.

The Lakers entered their matchup Tuesday against the Pacers with a 27-26 record.