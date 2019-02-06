John Wall injury update: Wizards guard ruptures Achilles tendon in fall at home

John Wall originally was expected to miss 6-8 months after undergoing surgery on his left heel in December.

Turns out John Wall is going to be out longer than he thought.

The five-time All-Star will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the Wizards announced Tuesday.

Wall was recovering from the heel surgery he underwent in December and the initial incision become infected and required debridement.

The new injury was discovered when Wizards director of medical services and orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih went in to do a routine procedure to clean out the infection.

Wall will be out for 12 months following the second surgery.

Wizards director of medical services & orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih on John Wall

* Not completely ruptured

* Fall happened Jan. 29

* Had slight increase in discomfort after fall. Seemed like tendon was OK at the time.

* Timeline is center of range: 11-15 months is normal range — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 5, 2019

