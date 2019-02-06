LeBron James injury update: Lakers star (groin) will play Tuesday vs. Pacers

LeBron James, who missed Los Angeles’ matchup with the Warriors for “load management,” will play in only his second game in the past 20.

LeBron James is back … again.

The Lakers star confirmed to reporters that he will play Tuesday night at Indiana after missing L.A.’s game Saturday against the Warriors for “load management.”

LeBron confirmed that he’ll play tonight in Indiana after missing the previous contest due to load management. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 5, 2019

James missed 17 games with a groin problem after sustaining the injury Christmas Day in a win over Golden State.

He came back for a game against the Clippers last week, scoring 24 points while adding 14 rebounds and nine assists in an overtime win.

Tuesday’s game against the Pacers could be (accent on those last two words) his last with the Lakers’ existing cast of characters.

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, and L.A. doesn’t play again until that night at Boston.

The Lakers are actively looking for help in the market as they are reportedly interested in Pistons guard Reggie Bullock and Bulls forward Jabari Parker and, of course, Anthony Davis who requested that the Pelicans to trade him because he won’t sign an extension with the team.

Depending on which, if any, deal gets done ahead of the deadline could reshape the Lakers roster — and rotation — moving forward.