Pelicans’ front office declined to play ‘healthy’ Anthony Davis on Monday, report says

The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Pelicans are being especially careful with Anthony Davis.

New Orleans’ front office declined to play the six-time All-Star on Monday even though he was healthy, according to a report from Yahoo Sports, which cites unidentified league sources.

The report also said, the expectatoin is Davis’ absence will extend until Thursday’s trade deadline whether he wants to play or not.

Davis’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN last week he would not sign an extension with the Pelicans when his contract runs out in 2020 and he would prefer to be traded.

The Lakers are actively trying to acquire Davis from the Pelicans, but according to a report from ESPN, New Orleans is almost looking to be “overcompensated” in a deal to trade him before the deadline.

A market for Davis gets bigger during the offseason as the Celtics cannot make a deal for Davis this season because the Pelicans’ All-Star and Boston guard Kyrie Irving both signed a rookie max contract and teams are not allowed to have two of those players on a roster at once.

The Pelicans are 23-31 and 2-8 in their last 10 games.