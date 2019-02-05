NBA All-Star Game 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo starts with Steph Curry in plotting draft

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to make Stephen Curry a blockbuster first pick in Thursday’s 2019 All-Star Game draft.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to repay a favor to Stephen Curry in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

The Warriors star, captaining Team Curry, made Antetokounmpo his first draft pick last year in the annual showpiece.

Now, the Bucks forward who will act as a captain for the first time in his career in the 2019 edition is taking on a side selected by LeBron James.

And, while he has yet to fully nail down his choices, Curry is his ideal first pick.

“I might pick Steph [first] because he picked me first last year, so I’ve got to return the favor,” he told reporters Monday after the Bucks beat the Nets, 113-94.

“And after that? I don’t know. I think it’s going to be random, but I’m going to try to pick first-year guys and of course Khris [Middleton].”

“I might pick #StephCurry because he picked me first last year. After that I think it’s going to be random. I want to pick first-year guys, first-year #NBAAllStar guys, and of course #KhrisMiddleton .” pic.twitter.com/YP2mmoittx — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 5, 2019

Antetokounmpo, who fell just short of a triple-double against the Nets (30 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists), joked afterward that he would consider drafting his Bucks teammate only if Middleton promised to pass him the ball.

But why first-year guys?

“I am going to try to make a team that is going to play hard,” Antetokounmpo said ( via ESPN.com ). “I think I am going to go with the young players.”

Last year, the NBA All-Star draft was kept secret.

This year, the draft will take place at 7 p.m. ET Thursday on TNT. The All-Star Game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks’ staff will coach “Team Giannis” while Michael Malone and his Nuggets’ staff will coach “Team LeBron.”