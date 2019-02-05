Davis will not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded, agent Rich Paul told ESPN in late January.

The Celtics still want to trade for Anthony Davis.

Boston is “determined” to deal for the 25-year-old Pelicans star, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. The Celtics have urged New Orleans to hold off moving Davis until this summer when they can trade for him, the report says.

Boston cannot deal for Davis during the season because of the “Rose Rule,” which prohibits teams from adding multiple players via trade that have signed rookie extensions. Boston dealt for Kyrie Irving in August 2017.

The Celtics are reportedly not on the list of teams Davis would be willing to sign a long-term deal with. But, they are still “anxious to trade” for him and pair him with Irving, ESPN’s report says.

The Lakers have been engaged in serious trade talks with the Pelicans about him.

The five-time All-Star’s top choice would be a move to the Lakers, according to an earlier ESPN report. He has missed the Pelicans’ last seven games with a finger injury. Davis is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game this season.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7.