The Lakers enter play Monday 1 1/2 games behind the Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record.

The Lakers appear to be looking to make multiple roster moves before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Los Angeles has discussed sending guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Bulls in exchange for forward Jabari Parker, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on the latest episode of the “The Hoop Collective.”

Caldwell-Pope must approve any deal because he re-signed with the Lakers on a one-year, $12 million contract this summer after he played for the team in 2017-18. He has tallied 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.8 percent from 3-point range this season.

Meanwhile, Parker has been in and out of the Bulls’ rotation recently. The fifth-year veteran, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Bulls this summer, has averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 39 appearances this season. He has shot 47.4 percent from the field and just 32.5 percent from 3-point range.

Los Angeles has also reportedly been involved in discussions with the Pelicans about dealing for star forward Anthony Davis. The teams had “multiple conversations” Monday, according to ESPN.

