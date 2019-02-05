Ball is currently out with an ankle sprain, but has been linked in multiple trade rumors as of late.

Lonzo Ball’s father has a preference for where his son should go if he’s traded.

LaVar Ball recently told ESPN that “Phoenix is the best fit” for the Lakers guard.

LaVar Ball tells ESPN that if Lonzo Ball is traded, he wants his son to go to Phoenix: “We want to be in LA. But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 4, 2019

Ball is currently out with an ankle sprain, but has been linked in trade rumors as of late. Los Angeles is targeting Anthony Davis and has reportedly offered multiple young players, like Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and others, in deals to acquire the star center.

Ball is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 2018-19.

The Lakers are 27-26 and sit outside the playoff picture. They will face the Pacers on Tuesday in Indiana.