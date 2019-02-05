Heat to retire Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey in March

Bosh was forced to step away from basketball three years ago as he dealt with blood clots that were believed to be career ending.

Chris Bosh’s legacy will be immortalized in Miami.

The Heat announced Monday they will retire Bosh’s No. 1 jersey in a ceremony during halftime of the team’s March 26 matchup against the Magic.

“I am proud that Chris will have his No. 1 jersey retired and be honored inside the AmericanAirlines Arena with this recognition for the greatness as a player on the court and his tremendous contributions to the Miami community off the court,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement. “His name and jersey will hang forever and always.”

Bosh, who turns 35 next month, last appeared in an NBA game during the 2015-16 season. He was forced to step away from basketball as he dealt with blood clots that were believed to be career ending.

The 11-time All-Star was selected by the Raptors with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2003 draft but was traded from Toronto to Miami in 2010. He helped the Heat win back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013 before re-signing with the team in 2014.

Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 893 career regular season games.