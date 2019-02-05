NBA |

Caris LeVert injury update: Nets G (foot) could return before All-Star break, report says

The Nets guard will reportedly return to five-on-five practice soon.

Caris LeVert is making a quick recovery.

The Nets guard will return to five-on-five practice soon, according to an ESPN report. He could even return to the lineup before the All-Star break, the report stated, citing unidentified league sources.

 

LeVert dislocated his foot in a contest against the Timberwolves in mid-November. He had to be taken off the court in a stretcher. It was later determined LeVert would not need surgery and was expected to return some time this season.

He started doing on-court work with the team in December and participated in a shootaround in mid-January.

LeVert was averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists before the injury. The third-year player started in all 14 games he played and shot 47.5 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Nets have had two big winning streaks in LeVert’s absence and sit 28-26 entering Monday’s game against the Bucks, currently the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn is sixth in the East, 11.6 games behind the Bucks.

 

 

