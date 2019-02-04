Los Angeles, however, has “so far shown no inclination” to trade Harris, according to ESPN.

Tobias Harris has drawn interest ahead of the trade deadline.

Multiple teams have inquired about dealing for the 26-year-old Clippers forward, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. Harris will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Los Angeles, however, has “so far shown no inclination” to trade Harris, the report says. Instead, it is hoping to re-sign him in the offseason.

Harris is having his best statistical season. He entered play Sunday averaging a career-high 20.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game this season.

Harris is also shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range.

The 19th pick in the 2011 draft has also played for the Bucks, Magic and Pistons during his eight-year career.

The Clippers dropped to 29-25 on the season after a loss to the Raptors on Sunday.