The former Knicks star told the team’s fans to “Stay Woke!” in an Instagram post.

Kristaps Porzingis obviously couldn’t wait to escape from the Knicks, but for fans left behind supporting the struggling franchise, he shared a message of hope Saturday.

“The city deserves better than that…. My suggestion for Knicks fans is to STAY WOKE!! Peace,” Porzingis wrote on his Instagram account.

Kristaps Porzingis on Instagram says of the Knicks, ‘the city deserves better than that’ and suggests that Knicks fans ‘stay woke.’ pic.twitter.com/e8C658Lxh1 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 3, 2019

The All-Star forward was traded to the Mavericks Thursday in a surprising deal that sent Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and two future first-round picks to New York. The Mavericks also got Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke in the deal.

Porzingis had been unhappy with the Knicks’ direction for some time, and made his thoughts clear in a meeting with team executives Thursday. The trade unfolded within a few hours of that meeting.

Porzingis will reportedly not play for the Mavericks this season as he continues recovering from an ACL tear he suffered a year ago. He will have his introductory news conference in Dallas on Monday.