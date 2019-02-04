NBA trade rumors: Kings ‘willing to talk about’ moving center Willie Cauley-Stein

Cauley-Stein is averaging a career-high 13.2 points and 8.7 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game this season.

The Kings could decide to move Willie Cauley-Stein.

Sacramento is “willing to talk about” dealing the 25-year-old center before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. Cauley-Stein will be a restricted free agent after the season.

Sacramento is reportedly looking to add a small forward and a point guard. They’ve also reportedly inquired about Grizzlies center Marc Gasol.

The Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season and entered play Sunday 1 1/2 games out of the final Western Conference playoff spot with a 27-25 record.

