Nuggets coach Michael Malone excited by All-Star role

Malone revelled in the “honor” of heading to the NBA All-Star Game, after the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone may have been denied some quality family time, but he expressed his pride at leading Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.

Malone earned the right to coach the team after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 107-106 on Saturday.

The coach roles are determined by the team that has the best records in their respective conferences and, even though Denver have an identical 37-15 return to the Warriors, Malone earned the nod over Steve Kerr due to a better record against opponents in the West.

Malone becomes the third Nuggets coach to earn the honor in the All-Star Game and, while he was looking forward to spending a bit of time at home, the 48-year-old is thrilled to be heading to Charlotte.

“Obviously any time you can be a part of the All-Star weekend, that’s an honor not only for yourself but for your entire coaching staff and for your organization,” he said about the game on Feb. 17.

Coach Malone got quite the celebration from the locker room after tonight’s win and him being named a coach of the All-Star game!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/PIZF6KuNK4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 3, 2019

“There was a very small part of me that wanted just to relax with my family and be a husband, be a father for a few days, but any time you can represent, your team, your city, your fans at the All-Star game is an honor.

“Our staff deserve a ton of credit. They work their butts off. Very thankful for everything they do for me every single day.”

MY GUY “W-MO”!!!!! Congratulations brother https://t.co/LuTLlXkPbZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2019

Earlier this week, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer earned the position for the opposition team captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo with his side owning the best record in the East for matches up to Feb. 3.