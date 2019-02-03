NBA trade rumors: Bucks talking to ‘several teams’ about Thon Maker

Thon Maker reportedly requested the Bucks to trade him last week.

The Bucks are actively trying to trade Thon Maker.

Maker, 21, asked the Bucks to trade him last week and Milwaukee is talking to several teams about making a deal for him, according to a report from ESPN which cites unidentified league sources.

Maker remains in play in several trade scenarios, league sources say. Bucks are talking to several teams on possible deals. https://t.co/DjOffpJhQz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2019

The 7-1 center has told Bucks management he would like a larger role with a new team.

The 2016 first-round pick has not played in a game since Jan. 25.

He is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Bucks this season.

Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA at 38-13.