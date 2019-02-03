George is rising in the MVP ranks and is averaging 27.6 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Dwyane Wade is very fond of Paul George’s game.

George scored 43 points in a 118-102 Thunder victory against the Heat on Friday, and Wade called him his “favorite player.”

“I’ve said it plenty of times, that’s my favorite player,” said Wade, via The Oklahoman. “I just enjoy watching that guy play the game on both ends of the floor. It was a loud, quiet 43. He wasn’t gunning. He wasn’t forcing anything. He was just playing in the flow of the game.”

Both players will participate in All-Star Weekend in 2019, but George has been astounding as of late.

George is rising in the MVP ranks and is averaging 27.6 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City has won seven straight and is third in the Western Conference. It will visit the Celtics in TD Garden on Sunday.