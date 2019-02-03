The veteran forward is averaging a career-low 6.7 points.

The 76ers will be without starting power forward Wilson Chandler for two to three weeks, ESPN reported Saturday.

The 31-year-old veteran, in his first season with the 76ers, strained his right quad in the third quarter of Thursday’s win over the Warriors.

Chandler will miss at least six games going into the NBA All-Star break.

According to Philly.com, Mike Muscala will get the start at power forward with Chandler sidelined.

Chandler, acquired from the Nuggets in a trade last July, is averaging a career-low 6.7 points this season. He’s already missed 16 games to injury or illness.