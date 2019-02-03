NBA trade rumors: Trail Blazers offering first-round pick, targeting Otto Porter Jr.

Portland is expected to be a potential buyer before Thursday’s trade deadline.

ESPN reported Saturday that Portland will be a potential buyer, adding the Blazers have put their “first-round pick in play” and they have “investigated” small forward Otto Porter Jr.’s availability.

However, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis indicated earlier this week Washington doesn’t intend to trade Porter, John Wall or Bradley Beal.

Porter, 25, has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $104 million contract he signed in July 2017.

Porter, selected by the Wizards out of Georgetown with the third pick in the 2013 draft, has averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game this season. He has spent all six of his NBA seasons in Washington.

