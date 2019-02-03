LeBron James, Kevin Durant wear Colin Kaepernick jerseys to show support

Colin Kaepernick has been one of the storylines heading into Super Bowl 53, prompting support from many sports and entertainment stars.

LeBron James has been an outspoken supporter of Colin Kaepernick in the past, and he reminded everyone of that Friday with a fashion statement.

James sported a black jersey with Kaepernick’s No. 7 as he got off the team plane ahead of the Lakers’ game against Golden State.

Kaepernick has been one of the storylines heading into Super Bowl 53. Several high-profile entertainers, including Rihanna and Cardi B, turned down opportunities to perform during halftime as a show of support for the former 49ers quarterback. Kaepernick, of course, has been unable to find a job since opting out of his contract in March 2017.

Kaepernick later filed a collusion case against the NFL, alleging that the NFL and teams have made a coordinated effort to keep him out of the league because he initiated protests of social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

The quarterback has become a civil rights icon for some since he began his protests. Warriors star Kevin Durant is among those donning a black “#ImWithKap” jersey this week as a show of support. Kaepernick thanked Durant on Instagram, saying, “Thank you to my Brother @easymoneysniper for rockin with me, especially this week!”

Kaepernick is expected to have a hearing in his collusion case early this year in Philadelphia.

