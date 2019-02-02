The Nuggets moved into a tie for first place in the Western Conference with Friday’s win.

There was no shortage in scoring Saturday.

The Nuggets (36-15) scored 83 first-half points and beat the Rockets (29-22) 136-122 in a barn burner.

The unlikely duo of Malik Beasley and Nikola Jokic scored 35 and 31 points respectively on the night. Jokic was one assist shy of a triple-double for a piping hot Denver team that shot 62.2 percent from the field.

James Harden extended his streak of consecutive 30-point games by totaling 30 points and nine assists.

The Nuggets are now tied with the Warriors for first place in the Western Conference after the win.

Studs of the Night

Paul George hit a career-high 10 3-pointers en route to a 43-point performance to lead the Thunder to a 118-102 win against the Heat.

Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Jazz took down the Hawks 128-112.

Kyrie Irving’s 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists fueled the Celtics to a 113-99 win against the Knicks.

Duds of the Night

Marc Gasol scored eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in the Grizzlies’ 100-92 loss to Charlotte.

Dion Waiters scored five points on 2-of-10 shooting for the Heat.

Highlights

This leaning Torrey Craig dunk was one of many for Denver.

Russell Westbrook knifed through the lane for a routine slam against the Heat.

What’s Next?

Lakers (27-25) at Warriors (36-15) 8:30 p.m. ET — Los Angeles beat Golden State the last time these two teams met. The Lakers claimed a 127-101 victory without LeBron James, who left the game after suffering a groin injury. James returned from a prolonged absence Thursday, so it should make for an exciting rematch.