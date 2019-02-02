Knight has more than $20 million left on the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with the Suns in 2015.

The Rockets really want to get rid of Brandon Knight’s contract.

Houston has had trade discussions with the Grizzlies to move Knight to Memphis, and the team is offering a first-round pick to move him, according to a report from The Ringer, which cites unidentified league sources.

It is unclear who Houston would get back from the Grizzlies in a deal.

Houston is $29 million over the salary cap and more than $7 million over the luxury tax.

Knight has been limited to 12 games this season. He is averaging 3.0 points per game along with less than an assist and a rebound.

The 27-year-old has fallen off since tearing his ACL in 2017. He has been limited to 12 games over the last two years after getting hurt.