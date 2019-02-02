Fultz has struggled with his shooting for his second consecutive season, averaging 8.2 points on 28.6 percent from 3-point range.

Markelle Fultz may be back on the market.

The 76ers have “reengaged league interest” in the second year guard, according to a report from WIP-FM, which cites unidentified league sources.

Per NBA source, as the trade deadline inches closer, the Sixers have reengaged league interest in Markelle Fultz. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) February 1, 2019

Fultz has struggled with his shooting for his second consecutive season, averaging 8.2 points on 28.6 percent from 3-point range. He has only appeared in 19 games in 2018-19.

Fultz took some time away from the team to see some specialists and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome earlier this year. He returned to Philadelphia shortly after his diagnosis, but hasn’t played since Nov. 19.

The trade deadline is Feb. 7, so if the 76ers want to make a move, it’ll have to be before then. They will take on the Kings on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia had an impressive 113-104 win against the Warriors on Thursday. The team ranks third in the Eastern Conference with a 34-18 record.