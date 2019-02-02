A report that surfaced this week said Irving had an interest in reuniting with LeBron James with the Lakers.

A report that surfaced this week said Kyrie Irving had an interest in reuniting with LeBron James with the Lakers. But another came out Friday completely disputing that fact.

The Celtics “have little to no concern” Irving will leave Boston to join James in L.A, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

“The Lakers are not seen by Boston as a serious threat to steal Irving away,” the report states.

Irving told fans before the season he would be open to re-signing with Boston, but when the report came out recently that Irving would be open to reuniting with James, those same fans were understandably perturbed.

Celtics brass though is apparently not concerned about the possibility of him heading to L.A. New York, on the other hand, is a different story.

In Celtics circles, some fear if the Knicks are able to sign Kevin Durant this coming offseason — which is seemingly the team’s biggest plan for after the year — the prospect of Irving leaving for New York “could spell trouble for Boston’s chances of holding onto” the All-Star guard, according to the report.

Irving addressed the media Friday and said he would discuss his free agency on July 1.

He was also rumored to have said he doesn’t owe anyone “s—” when it comes to where he signs.

That might be something for Celtics fans to worry about, even if the team brass isn’t worried about an exodus to L.A.