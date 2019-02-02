In order for Utah and Memphis to reach a deal, it’s believed additional pieces would have to be involved.

The Jazz could be looking to upgrade their point guard position before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.

According to The New York Times, the Jazz are in “exploratory discussions” with the Grizzlies about a potential swap involving Mike Conley and Ricky Rubio.

In order for the two teams to reach a deal, additional pieces would need to be involved and Utah would have to absorb the two years and $66 million remaining on Conley’s contract, the Times notes, which is a significant step up from Rubio’s $15 million expiring deal. Additionally, the Grizzlies are believed to be seeking “prime draft compensation” if they go through with a trade involving Conley or Marc Gasol.

Conley addressed the trade rumors earlier this month and simply said, “It’s part of the business.”

“It’s where we’re at, I guess,” Conley said, per The Commercial Appeal. “Memphis is all I know. This is my home. I love everybody here and my teammates and the organization. I don’t know any better. This is new grounds for me, so we’ll just see how it plays out.”

Conley has spent his entire 12-year career in Memphis, tallying 20 points and 6.2 assists per game while knocking down 35.6 percent of his 3-point attempts in 2018-19. He agreed to a new five-year, $153 million deal in the summer of 2016.

On the other side, Rubio has played the last two seasons with Utah after spending six years with the Timberwolves. He has averaged 11 points and 7.7 assists per game throughout his career.