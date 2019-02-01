Toronto led 25-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes but Milwaukee followed with a big second quarter and held on from there.

The Bucks came away with a 105-92 road win over the Raptors on Thursday in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.

Toronto led 25-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes but Milwaukee (37-13) followed with a big second quarter and held on from there.

Seven Bucks players scored in double-figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a team-high 19 points while Khris Middleton chipped in 18. Both players were named All-Stars earlier in the day.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Raptors in the losing effort. Toronto star Kawhi Leonard shot 7 of 20 from the field and finished with 16 points.

The win pushed the Bucks 1 1/2 games in front of the Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto dropped to 37-16 with the loss.

Meanwhile, LeBron James returned for the Lakers and scored 24 points on 9-of-22 shooting in their 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers. He also added 14 rebounds and nine assists.

James missed 17 games after straining his groin against the Warriors on Christmas Day. Los Angeles went 6-11 in his absence.

Studs of the night

Andre Drummond registered 24 points and 20 rebounds in the Pistons’ 93-89 win over the Mavericks.

Magic wing Terrence Ross came off the bench and scored 30 points in his team’s 107-100 win over the Pacers.

Duds of the nights

Serge Ibaka was 4 of 15 from the field and was a minus-9 in Toronto’s loss to Milwaukee.

Nets guard Treveon Graham scored three points and registered a minus-6 in his team’s 117-114 loss to the Spurs.

Highlights

Stephen Curry finished with 41 points and knocked down 10 of his 18 3-pointers in the Warriors’ 113-104 loss to the 76ers, which snapped their 11-game winning streak. Here he connects on the four-point play.

Pascal Siakam with the big dunk on the fast break.

What’s next

Rockets (29-21) at Nuggets (35-15) 10 p.m. ET — Two of the Western Conference’s best squads will face off in Denver on Friday. The Rockets have won three of their last four while the Nuggets enter the matchup on a four-game winning streak.