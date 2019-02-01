NBA wrap: Bucks come away with win over Raptors in Toronto

Toronto led 25-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes but Milwaukee followed with a big second quarter and held on from there.

The Bucks came away with a 105-92 road win over the Raptors on Thursday in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.

Toronto led 25-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes but Milwaukee (37-13) followed with a big second quarter and held on from there.

Seven Bucks players scored in double-figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a team-high 19 points while Khris Middleton chipped in 18. Both players were named All-Stars earlier in the day.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Raptors in the losing effort. Toronto star Kawhi Leonard shot 7 of 20 from the field and finished with 16 points.

The win pushed the Bucks 1 1/2 games in front of the Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto dropped to 37-16 with the loss.

Studs of the night

Andre Drummond registered 24 points and 20 rebounds in the Pistons’ 93-89 win over the Mavericks.

Magic wing Terrence Ross came off the bench and scored 30 points in his team’s 107-100 win over the Pacers.

Duds of the nights

Serge Ibaka was 4 of 15 from the field and was a minus-9 in Toronto’s loss to Milwaukee.

Nets guard Treveon Graham scored three points and registered a minus-6 in his team’s 117-114 loss to the Spurs.

Highlights

Warriors star Stephen Curry with the four-point play.

Pascal Siakam with the big dunk on the fast break.

What’s next

Rockets (29-21) at Nuggets (35-15) 10 p.m. ET — Two of the Western Conference’s best squads will face off in Denver on Friday. The Rockets have won three of their last four while the Nuggets enter the matchup on a four-game winning streak.