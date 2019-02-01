The four-time All-Star is averaging 19 points and 4.8 rebounds in 32 minutes per game with Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler could have multiple options this summer.

The Clippers and Nets are both expected to pursue the 29-year-old 76ers forward if he opts out of his contract and becomes a free agent after the season, according to a report from The Ringer, which cites unidentified league sources.

Butler said he wasn’t thinking about the future during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

“To tell you the truth … I don’t even know what I’m going to have for lunch tomorrow, so I can’t tell you what the future brings, and I don’t worry about it,” Butler said. “I live for the right now. … I smile and have fun. I hoop. … I hope wherever I am, I’m happy. I can tell you that. Am I happy here (in Philadelphia) right now? Yeah.

“I guess when (free-agency) time comes around, we’ll figure it out.”

Butler demanded a trade away from the Timberwolves before the start of this season. The 76ers eventually acquired him in mid-November in exchange for a package centered around Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

The 76ers will face the Warriors on the road Thursday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 33-18 record.