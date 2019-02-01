NBA |

Social media reacts to Knicks reportedly trading Kristaps Porzingis to Mavericks

Porzingis reportedly told New York he was concerned about the direction of the franchise during a meeting with management Wednesday.

Kristaps Porzingis is heading to Dallas, and the NBA world had a strong reaction to the news on social media.

The Knicks have reportedly agreed to send the 23-year-old star forward to the Mavericks in exchange for a package centered around Dennis Smith Jr. as well as the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews.

He suffered a torn ACL in February 2018 and has not played this season.

Here is how social media reacted to the stunning trade:

