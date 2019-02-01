NBA free agency rumors: Kristaps Porzingis concerned with state of Knicks

Porzingis expressed to management he doesn’t like the team’s losing ways and wants clarity over his role with the team.

Does Kristaps Porzingis want out of New York?

The Knicks star met with team management to express his concern over the direction of the Knicks, who have a league-worst 10-40 record.

He’s also trying to figure out his long-term role with the team and whether he’s a fit, according to ESPN.

Porzingis wants to play for a winner in New York, but is searching for clarity on his future role with the team and Knicks direction. Porzingis — out with an ACL injury — can be a restricted free agent this summer. https://t.co/JtZzQ02FCI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

If Porzingis wants to leave the Knicks, he might have to wait. He’s a restricted free-agent this summer, so Porzingis has the option of accepting a one-year qualifying offer of $4.5 million for next season with no guaranteed money after the 2019-20 season or sign a five-year, $158 million deal with the Knicks.

Porzingis is out with an ACL tear and it’s unclear if he will return this season. He’s expected to be re-evaluated in the next few weeks.

Porzingis’ name also has been linked to Anthony Davis after the Pelicans star demanded trade. The Knicks popped up in the trade rumors, with Porzingis being mentioned as a possible part of a package for Davis.

