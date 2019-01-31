NBA wrap: Nuggets top Pelicans, off to best 50-game start since joining NBA

Nikola Jokic tallied his sixth triple-double of the month on what could be the eve of his first All-Star selection.

Nikola Jokic has the Nuggets playing at another level.

The 23-year-old center tallied his sixth triple-double of the month and eighth of the season with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 105-99 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday, which gave Denver its 35th victory of the season.

Denver is 35-15 on the year, which is the franchise’s best 50-game start since it joined the NBA.

Much of this has to do with Jokic, who is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists on the season and could hear his name called as an All-Star for the first time Thursday when the rosters are announced.

Jokic is averaging career-highs in points, assists, free-throw percentage and steals. He has Denver sitting just one game back of first place in the Western Conference and on the verge of its first playoff berth since 2012-13.

The All-Star rosters will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Studs of the Night

Celtics guard Terry Rozier filled in nicely for an injured Kyrie Irving, scoring 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting with 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals in Boston’s 126-94 win over the Hornets.

Mavericks guard Dennis Smith became just the third Dallas player ever to tally a triple-double with 15 assists (Jason Kidd, Mark Aguirre) in the team’s 114-90 win over the Knicks. He also had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal continued his tear without John Wall as he tallied 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in Washington’s 107-89 win over the Pacers.

Dud of the Night

Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday went 0 for 10 from the field with 0 points in Memphis’ 99-97 loss to the Timberwolves. We’ll leave it at that.

Highlight

We’re pretty sure CJ McCollum was passing this ball, but as the Trail Blazers say: when you’re hot, you’re hot.

WHEN YOU’RE HOT YOU’RE HOT pic.twitter.com/E8zfsAOxLo — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 31, 2019

What’s Next

Bucks (36-13) at Raptors (37-15) 8 p.m. ET — Two of the top three teams in the NBA match up in Toronto on Thursday. This is the last time these two teams will face off in the regular season. Milwaukee leads the season series 2-1.