The Lakers have reportedly “been determined” to acquire the Pelicans star.

Trade rumors may be affecting some on the Lakers’ roster.

The speculation surrounding Los Angeles potentially dealing for Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been “weighing heavily” on several of the team’s young players, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Davis will not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded, agent Rich Paul told ESPN. The Lakers have reportedly “been determined” to acquire him.

Los Angeles coach Luke Walton did not address the rumors with the team before its loss to the 76ers on Tuesday, according to ESPN. But, he did speak to individual players about them.

The Lakers’ offer to the Pelicans for the 25-year-old star “has to start” with guard Lonzo Ball, forward Kyle Kuzma, center Ivica Zubac and a future first-round draft pick, according to an earlier report from The Los Angeles Times.

Davis has missed the Pelicans’ last five games with a finger injury. He’s averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds this season.

The loss to Philadelphia dropped the Lakers to 26-25 this season. They’ll face the Clippers on Thursday.