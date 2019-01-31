NBA trade rumors: 76ers interested in Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon

Dedmon is averaging a career-high 10.3 points along with 7.4 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game this season.

The 76ers could be looking to deal for a center.

Philadelphia is interested in acquiring Dewayne Dedmon from the Hawks, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. Atlanta has reportedly made Dedmon available ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

The Hawks may ask for Markelle Fultz in return for the 29-year-old 7-footer, according to ESPN’s report. Philadelphia has been hesitant to include the rookie guard in any move, the report says.

Dedmon is averaging a career-high 10.3 points along with 7.4 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range.

Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand said in December the team was looking to acquire a center or power forward.

“Front-court depth is important to me for what our team needs right now,” Brand said at the time. “We’re not a finished product right now. We’re going to get better.”

Fultz has been out since Nov. 19 and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in early December. The top pick in the 2017 draft began his career with high expectations. But he also dealt with injuries as well as a hitch in his jump shot during his rookie season, which limited him to 14 games.

The 76ers will face the Warriors on Thursday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 33-18 record.