Celtics coach Brad Stevens calls Aron Baynes, Marcus Smart ‘splash brothers’

The duo scored 18 points from 3-point range in the Celtics’ 112-104 victory against the Nets.

Brad Stevens praised the shooting of Aron Baynes and Marcus Smart on Monday.

The duo tallied 18 points from 3-point range in the Celtics’ 112-104 victory over the Nets. They combined to make six of their 15 attempts from behind the arc, and Stevens called them Boston’s “splash brothers”.

Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart and Aron Baynes are the Celtics’ “Splash Brothers” 😆 pic.twitter.com/FvlWPZwttQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 29, 2019

The original “splash brothers” are Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who the Celtics lost to Saturday.

Smart laughed when he heard about Stevens’ comments and acknowledged that he doesn’t quite live up to the Warriors duo’s shooting prowess.

“We’re nowhere near that,” Smart said. “We’re just you know, taking good shots and you know, and making the shots that we get.”

The Celtics hit 13 3-pointers in all as a team, bouncing back from their last loss in a big way without Kyrie Irving.

Both players have been much improved from behind the arc this season. Smart entered the game shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range while Baynes was knocking down 31.7 percent of his long-range attempts.

“I’ve heard it (the nickname), but not referring to myself,” Baynes said.

Boston will face the Hornets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.