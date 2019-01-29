NBA wrap: Nuggets recover from huge deficit to stun Grizzlies

Denver didn’t take control against the Grizzlies until there was less than a minute to play. They trailed by as many as 25.

The Nuggets beat the odds Monday.

Denver didn’t take control against the Grizzlies until there was less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. They trailed by as many as 25, but a late game surge helped the Nuggets claim a 95-92 victory.

Nikola Jokic has continued to be Denver’s go-to scorer, leading the way with 24 points. The elite playmaker only tallied three assists on the night, though.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Marc Gasol totaled 14 points in the first quarter and finished with 23.

The Grizzlies’ stars came to play, but the team blew its biggest lead in franchise history in the loss.

Memphis has lost nine of its last 10 games while the Nuggets extended their winning streak to three.

Studs of the Night

Stephen Curry scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead the Warriors to a 132-100 win over the Pacers.

D’Angelo Russell scored a game-high 25 points for the Nets, but Brooklyn fell short to the Celtics 112-104.

Duds of the Night

Marvin Williams made one of his eight 3-point attempts, scoring seven points on 3-of-12 shooting in the Hornets’ 101-92 victory against the Knicks.

Kevin Durant scored 16 points on 21 shots in Golden State’s win.

Highlights

Garry Harris didn’t see the rim on this shot, but it still went in.

Gary Harris flips it up and gets it to fall! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/R6Hfy0NsCi — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2019

Marcus Smart found Terry Rozier under the basket with this behind-the-back pass.

What’s Next?

76ers (32-18) at Lakers (26-24) 10:30 p.m. ET — Philadelphia recruited Lakers star LeBron James in the offseason, but failed to land him. Regardless, the 76ers have made other moves to remain competitive. James has been out with a groin injury since Dec. 25, but could return soon.