The Lakers “have been determined” to trade for Davis, according to a report from ESPN.

The Lakers would have to part with multiple young players to acquire Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles’ offer to the Pelicans for the 25-year-old star “has to start” with guard Lonzo Ball, forward Kyle Kuzma, center Ivica Zubac and a future first-round draft pick, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times, which cites unidentified league sources.

Hearing from sources if Lakers want Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, LA has to start the deal with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 28, 2019

Ball, however, would prefer to be sent to a third team that “doesn’t have an established point guard” if he’s include in a deal for Davis, according to The Athletic.

Sources: Should Lakers/Pelicans trade talks pick up, point guard Lonzo Ball’s camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn’t have an established point guard. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

Davis will not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded, agent Rich Paul told ESPN. The Lakers “have been determined” to trade for him, according to ESPN, but the center has “not given the Pelicans a list of preferred destinations,” the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

“Anthony has nothing but respect for the organization that he’s currently with and will be with until they decide that they want to honor the request that we’ve made,” Paul told the Times. “So at the end of the day I think it’s about what’s best for both Anthony and the organization going forward. This gives direction. Everyone has a clear understanding, and we go from there.”

Davis has missed the Pelicans last four games with a finger injury. He’s averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds this season.

Ball sprained his ankle last week and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks while Kuzma is tallying 19.1 points per game this season. Zubac was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2016 draft.

The Lakers will host the 76ers on Tuesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 26-24 record.