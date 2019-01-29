The 34-year-old superstar participated in full contact scrimmages Monday for the first time since straining his groin Dec. 25.

The 34-year-old superstar participated in full contact scrimmages Monday for the first time since straining his groin Dec. 25, coach Luke Walton told reporters. He continues to be listed as day-to-day.

LeBron getting shots up after practice: pic.twitter.com/4R9jR9EJfi — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 28, 2019

The Lakers are preparing to be without James’ for their matchup against the 76ers on Tuesday. But Walton did not rule out the star taking the court.

“We’ll see how his body responds to (scrimmages),” Walton said. “From there we’ll take it as far as making those scrimmages longer, or if he says, ‘Hey I feel great, I’ll see if I can play,’ then we’ll make those adjustments.”

James said on Instagram later Monday it was “almost that time” to play again.

James originally suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Lakers’ win over the Warriors on Christmas Day. He met with trainers on the court, appeared to tell them he “felt it pop” and then headed to the locker room without assistance.

James underwent an MRI the following day and said on Twitter he “dodged a bullet.” But, he has missed the Lakers’ last 16 games. Los Angeles (26-24) is 6-10 in his absence.

Los Angeles signed James to a four-year, $153.3 million contract in July. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this season.