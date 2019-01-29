Davis, 30, is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds this season. He’s eligible for a 5-year, $240M super max extension this summer.

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has no intension of signing a contract extension with the Pelicans and has requested a trade, his agent told ESPN on Monday.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Rich Paul told ESPN. “Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions, and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

Davis is eligible to sign a five-year, $240 million super max extension this summer. He can become a free agent in the summer of 2020.

The Pelicans have expressed no desire to trade him before the Feb. 7 deadline. The team confirmed Monday that Davis asked for a trade, though they said they will do business on their terms.

“This past weekend, Anthony Davis’ representatives informed us that Anthony does not wish to sign a contract extension with our team and subsequently has requested a trade,” the Pelicans said in a statement. “Although we are disappointed in this decision, our organization’s top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and fans and build our team for long-term success.

“Relative to specific talks of a trade, we will do this on our terms and our timeline. One that makes the most sense for our team and it will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associate with this transaction.”

Though ESPN’s report says “most NBA teams” will check in on a Davis trade, the Lakers and Celtics — who would have to wait until July 1 to acquire Davis because of the NBA’s Rose Rule as it relates to Kyrie Irving’s contract — are expected to be the most aggressive in pursuing him.

Paul also represents LeBron James, who is in his first season with a Lakers team that has been determined to acquire Davis, unidentified league sources told ESPN.

The Celtics could agree to a Davis trade but it could become official only after Irving becomes a free agent July 1.

Davis, 25, has been sidelined with an injured left index finger. He is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this season.