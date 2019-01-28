The 21-year-old landed awkwardly on his leg and collapsed to the court after being fouled on a drive to the basket.

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered an apparent serious knee injury against the Knicks on Sunday.

The 21-year-old landed awkwardly on his leg and collapsed to the court after being fouled on a drive to the basket. He remained down for several moments before being helped off the floor.

Heat players saying prayers for Derrick Jones Jr. after he goes down with an apparent knee injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VjY8k8WLY5 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 28, 2019

Jones tallied one rebound in four minutes of action before exiting the game. He was not eligible to return because he did not shoot the free throws after the play.

#MIAvsNYK: Derrick Jones, Jr. has been helped off the court with an injury, we will have more information when it becomes available. Jones was fouled on the play and is not eligible to return to tonight’s game due to his inability to shoot the free throws. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 28, 2019

The forward underwent X-rays, which came back negative, the team announced.

UPDATE: X-rays on Derrick Jones, Jr.’s right knee returned negative. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 28, 2019

Jones entered the game averaging 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game this season. He was shooting 51 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from the 3-point line.

The Heat came into the matchup Sunday in seventh place of the Eastern Conference standings with a 23-24 record.