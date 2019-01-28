Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 10 games for the Rockets before parting ways with the team.

Carmelo Anthony is looking for a new team but will still take in an NBA game Sunday.

The forward is expected to watch the Heat play the Knicks in New York, according to multiple reports. Anthony is good friends with Miami guard Dwyane Wade.

Carmelo Anthony is expected to be at tonight’s Heat-Knicks game in New York. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 27, 2019

As @TheFrankIsola wrote today, there’s a chance Carmelo Anthony shows up at the Garden tonight to watch the Knicks face his buddy Dwyane Wade. I’d hope he gets a big reception https://t.co/2OjVNVaauu — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 27, 2019

The 16th-year veteran was traded by Houston to Chicago earlier this month after he failed to mesh with the team’s system. But, he will not play a game for the Bulls as they are expected to cut or deal him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Anthony still reportedly wants to play in the NBA this season. He was with the Knicks from 2011-17.

The Knicks are 10-37 and have lost their last eight games.