The two Grizzlies stars have been in trade rumors throughout the last few weeks.

Mike Conley did not see this coming.

After the Grizzlies’ 106-103 win over the Pacers on Saturday, Conley was in the middle of a postgame interview when teammate Marc Gasol came up and planted a kiss on his cheek.

We’re not joking. See it for yourself.

Gasol does hail from Spain, so it’s not all that surprising to see him give Conley a European goodbye.

However, Conley wasn’t exactly on board as he wiped the kiss off right away.

We’ll see if Gasol ever gives him a present again.

But in all seriousness, Gasol and Conley’s days as teammates could be over soon.

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera told Conley the two players may be involved in trade talks in the coming weeks.

Conley and Gasol have played virtually their entire careers together as both have spent their time entirely in Memphis. They have played together since the 2008-09 season and helped the team make seven straight playoff appearances from 2010 to 2017.

But, we’ll have to wait and see what happens before the trade deadline on Feb. 7.