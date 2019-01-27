Brewer had eight points on 4-of-4 shooting before receiving the technical.

Corey Brewer received an usual technical foul Saturday.

The 76ers forward kicked Nuggets guard Torey Craig in the head on the tail end of a dunk. The referees determined a technical foul was warranted.

Corey Brewer accidentally kicked Torrey Craig in the head after hanging on the rim… pic.twitter.com/uelV2PeXNj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2019

Craig appeared to be fine after the incident. He was just a little shaken up.

Brewer signed his second 10-day contract with Philadelphia on Friday. He had eight points on 4-of-4 shooting before receiving the technical.

The 76ers have won their last two games, but did not have Jimmy Butler or Joel Embiid available against Denver.