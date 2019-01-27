NBA trade rumors: Thon Maker wants Bucks to deal him

Milwaukee selected Maker with the 10th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 2018-19.

Thon Maker isn’t happy in Milwaukee.

The 7-1 center has told Bucks management he would like a larger role with a new team, according to an ESPN report, which cites unidentified league sources.

Milwaukee selected Maker with the 10th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 2018-19. His minutes per game have dropped from 16.7 to 11.7 since last season, and his numbers have suffered.

The Bucks are 35-12 and hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference, but it seems clear Maker wants to have more impact on an NBA franchise.

Milwaukee is riding a six-game winning streak and will take on the Thunder on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.