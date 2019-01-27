NBA fines Taj Gibson $25K for flipping off official in Friday’s game

Gibson was ejected in the loss after disagreeing with a call. He finished with eight points, four rebounds and one assist on the night.

Taj Gibson couldn’t contain his emotions Friday.

The Timberwolves forward was fined for making an obscene gesture aimed at a referee in Minnesota’s 106-102 loss to the Jazz.

NBA has fined Minnesota’s Taj Gibson $25K for obscene gesture toward ref in recent loss to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2019

Gibson was ejected in the loss after disagreeing with the call. He flipped off the referee on his way out. He finished with eight points, four rebounds and one assist on the night.

The Timberwolves dropped to 24-25 in the loss and will get a rematch with Utah on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.