Stephen Curry to compete in NBA All-Star 3-point shootout, report says

Next month’s NBA All-Star Weekend 3-point contest in Charlotte, North Carolina, has received a big jolt of excitement — local hero and 2015 3-point champion Stephen Curry is going to participate, ESPN reported Friday.

Also slated to compete is Curry’s brother, Seth, who plays for the Trail Blazers. Both grew up in Charlotte, where their dad, Dell, starred for the Hornets and is currently a television analyst for the team. Stephen also was an All-American at Davidson College, just north of Charlotte.

“Just being in Charlotte, there’s a nice storyline,” Stephen told ESPN. “[Seth] was leading the league in percentage for a while. In terms of family history, my dad playing 10 years in Charlotte, being one of the original Hornets to now having the All-Star Game in Charlotte.

“The 3-point shootout will be fun with the Curry brothers. I know he’s going to be gunning for me, though. That’s the problem.”

Stephen is one of the NBA’s all-time best sharpshooters. He ranks third all time in 3-pointers made with 2,320, behind Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560). Curry has made 191 this season with the Warriors, second to James Harden’s 220. Curry has made at least 200 3-pointers in six consecutive seasons.

Despite those credentials, Curry has won the 3-point contest only once in five tries. He did not participate in last year’s contest, which was won by the Suns’ Devin Booker.

Seth Curry has made 48.0 percent of his 3-point shots this season (59 for 123) and is a career 44.3 percent shooter, a tick ahead of his brother’s 43.7 percent. Stephen’s percentage this season is 44.4.

The 2019 3-point contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, Feb. 16 and will be televised by TNT.